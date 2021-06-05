Coach Rogers appointed Consultant to BABA

Aims to produce Olympic medallist & World Champion

By Sean Devers

Veteran Boxer and Hinterland Boxing Coach Orlon ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers, who is also the Manager/ Head trainer of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym was recently appointed consultant of the Berbice Amateur Boxing Association (BABA) by the newly elected president Roy Jafferali.

Rogers who is no stranger to the fistic sport, said he accepted the position after realising his hinterland job of spending two weeks in every region and riverain areas that he had formed and opened boxing gyms was making a positive impact.

Rogers said he had opened gyms in regions number 1,2,7,8,9,10 and some riverain areas like Wakapou Village, Orealla and Sipurita.

Rogers is at the moment training a small group in the Mining Town of Linden where he lived, and in region six in East Corentyne Berbice, where he has been appointed consultant.

His job in region six is to form and organize gyms and also coordinate and run all the boxing gyms in that Region and so far he had already contacted the gyms he had formed previously in that region.

Rogers is very familiar with the ancient County and had created history when he travelled from his hometown Linden to Berbice to ply his trade of construction work.

Rogers was in Berbice from 2006 until 2013 where his gym carried the name Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym.

Rogers has produced two National Champions in East Canje’s Derick Richmond, who is Guyana’s Super Middleweight Champion and Richard Williamson, Guyana’s Super Bantamweight Champion who hails from Angoy’s Avenue New Amsterdam.

The hard working Coach has also produced four top Professionals including female boxer Rewanna David, Keshawn Simon, Gladwin Dorway and Joel Williamson.

In the Amateur division Rogers produced top Amateur boxers in Berbice like Desmond Amsterdam, who is Guyana’ top Amateur Middleweight/ Light heavyweight Champion who is a member of the GDF in addition to the GDF pair of Kevin McKenzie and Julius Kesney and other boxers such as Jamal Eastman.

As the head trainer in Berbice, Rogers had won over nine Best Gym Awards and in 2010 he promoted the first ever professional and amateur boxing card at Rose Hall Canje.

Rogers has promoted boxing all cross Berbice from Skeldon to New Amsterdam in addition to the West Coast of Berbice from Ithaca to Paradise.

Rogers says he is willing to work tirelessly to fulfil his dream of producing an Olympic medallist and a World Champion.