Brawl at Psychiatric Hospital leaves one dead, another injured

Kaieteur News – The National Psychiatric Hospital located at Fort Canje, Berbice, is currently under the spotlight after a patient was killed and another injured during a recent fight among inmates.

Dead is Ryan Suthgolam, 41 of Lot 128 East Canefield, East Canje, Berbice. The injured patient who has since been released was identified as Steve Roberts, 38 also of East Canje, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed through a briefing with the Regional Chairman, David Armogan, that a probe has been launched by the police after the matter was reported. Based on the events leading up to the untimely death of Suthgolam, Armogan disclosed that a patient ripped out a window and grillwork and used it to inflict the injuries sustained by the now-dead Suthgolam. Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, also revealed that Roberts sustained injuries during the same altercation at the facility but could not say what was used to cause his injuries. This publication was told that there was one nurse on duty at that time when the incident occurred, she removed herself from the hostile situation to seek help from other colleagues.

Sister of the deceased, Sandra Suthgolam , told reporters that her brother was admitted to the institution two days prior to his death and noted that he would usually receive treatment there. She added that her brother would experience seizures and during one of those episodes at home, he had injured himself.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital and received some 13 stitches. He was subsequently taken to the National Psychiatric Hospital.

She disclosed that when they arrived at the institution after being informed about the incident, she noticed that her brother had a gaping wound to the back of his head and was bleeding through his ears. She said his eyes also appeared blackened. A post mortem examination conducted on his body revealed that he died from a fractured skull. However, her concern was that her brother was put into a ward that included hostile inmates. The woman said she was given assurances that her brother would be taken care of.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of the injured inmate, Ameena Haniff, is now concerned that if her grandson has to return to the institution at some point, that he may very well face the same fate. She added, “when I visited him, he told me, ‘ma, dem (inmates) cover my face and tie my hands on my back and them burn me on my knee and foot,’ so we go and meet a nurse and tell her.” Haniff declared that there needs to be better security at the institution.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, assured that security would be beefed up

to assist the staff at the hospital when situations seem to be getting out of hand. A few months ago, a patient at the National Psychiatric Hospital hung herself in the ward she was confined to.