AJ Security Supports WeCare Inter-Region Independence Softball Cup starts tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Softball players will once again get into action as WeCare Community Services and Promotions teamed up with several sports clubs in the various regions to stage the inaugural “Independence Inter-Region Softball Cricket Cup”.

The inter-region Independence Softball Cup is going to see teams in regions 3,4,5, and 6 in action at various venues across those regions. According to the organisers the competition had to be rescheduled for tomorrow because of the heavy rain fall for the past week.

AJ Security Company of New Amsterdam, Berbice has given its support to the event. According to the Director of the firm Mr. Aubrey David, his company is pleased to be associated with the inaugural Independence Cup. Mr. David went on to say that sports is a major part of our everyday life and it keeps the body fit, while it gives the youths at the grassroots an opportunity to showcase their talent and potential in the game.

The director said that as part of his company’s corporate responsibility he is very much pleased to support the competition and wish all the players and their teams well in the competition.

The company will also provide t-shirts for the officials during the competition.

The Independence Softball Cup will be played in region 6 at the Lochaber ground, in region 5 at the Bush Lot Sports Club Ground, region 4 at the Strathavon Sports Ground and in region 3 at the Zeeburg Sports club ground and games get under way at 9am sharp.

According to the organisers the competition will be played for two weekends and based on a one game knock out basis, as the two top teams in each region will advance to the play off stage of the competition, which will be played on Sunday 13th June at a venue to be announced.

There will be over $200,000 in cash and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in the tournament, man of the match in the final, most sixes hit in the final and man of the match in all the games.

The competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and fans will not be allowed in the venue.

Supporting the event are, Shameer Construction, Fabricating and Welding Services, De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency, Best Choice Pawn Shop, A. Bhopaul and Sons Trucking Service, Narine’s Auto Mechanic Shop, Ultimate Power Solutions and General Services.

Interested teams can contact the regional coordinators for registration as early as possible because only a limited number of teams within each region will be accepted and is based on first come basis, region 3 Shadiek 698-6406, region 4 Kevin 654-9000, region 5 Janet 666-2054 and Chase in region 6 on 647-0038. For further information teams can contact Wecare on 647-7507.