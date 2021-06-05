Water and more water!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De country does always flood during de May/June rainy season. But dis time de water from de highlands ketch everybody by surprise. And lots more water coming down from de highlands even though de rain ease up de past couple of days.

Dat is why de government gat fuh do wah de man wah bin in charge of Infrastructure bin talk during de 2005 floods. De man did seh dat all we can do now is to continue to pump.

De problem we have is dat we don’t have enough or large enough pumps. And fuh install powerful pumps yuh need a deep basin which can require digging behind dem kokers. But if yuh dig too deep behind dem kokers fuh create a basin and de basin lower dan de outfall, de water gan flow backwards rather dan through de outfall.

De solution is to dredge dem outfall. Dem gold miner gat “dragons” wah does eat out dem banks of dem creek and rivers. So all you need is two of dem and every month yuh dredge out two outfalls, starting with de most critical.

In de meantime water rising. De creeks and rivers overflowing dem banks and dem houses wah dem nearby flooding. And still some people nah want move out from near the waterside.

It mek dem boys remember de story about a religious man who was stuck on top of he house during a flood.

A man came by in a boat and say, “Quickly get in or you’re gonna drown!”

De religious man say, “I don’t need saving by you, God will save me!”

So de man in de boat row away.

Another man come by in a boat and said de same thing, but de religious man knew dat God would save him so he refused, saying, “I don’t need saving by you, God will save me!”

When he died, he went to heaven and asked God, “Why didn’t you save me?”

God replied, “I sent you two boats!”

Talk half and keep dry!