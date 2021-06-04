Woman who said she buys and sells weed gets bail

Kaieteur News – A woman who had reportedly told police that she bought weed in order to sell it, was granted $200,000 bail on Wednesday. Jenette Gravesande, a 40 year-old businesswoman of Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at 10:30hrs at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Gravensande was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged that on May 29, 2021 at a police checkpoint located at 70 KM, Region Seven, she was found with 555 grams of marijuana in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gravensande pleaded not guilty to the allegation and expected to return to court on June 23, 2021. According to a police report, on the day in question, they had stopped a truck around 09:15hrs at a checkpoint and the defendant was one of 12 passengers on board. Ranks decided to conduct a routine search of the truck and in a cooler belonging to Gravensande, contained eleven frozen chickens stuffed with parcels of cannabis wrapped in plastic and foil wraps.

When questioned about the drugs, Gravensande reportedly said, “Officer, I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell.”