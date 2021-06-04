Woman who said she buys and sells weed gets bail

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM
Jun 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A woman who had reportedly told police that she bought weed in order to sell it, was granted $200,000 bail on Wednesday. Jenette Gravesande, a 40 year-old businesswoman of Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at 10:30hrs at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Gravensande was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged that on May 29, 2021 at a police checkpoint located at 70 KM, Region Seven, she was found with 555 grams of marijuana in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Gravensande pleaded not guilty to the allegation and expected to return to court on June 23, 2021. According to a police report, on the day in question, they had stopped a truck around 09:15hrs at a checkpoint and the defendant was one of 12 passengers on board. Ranks decided to conduct a routine search of the truck and in a cooler belonging to Gravensande, contained eleven frozen chickens stuffed with parcels of cannabis wrapped in plastic and foil wraps.
When questioned about the drugs, Gravensande reportedly said, “Officer, I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell.”
Jun 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]