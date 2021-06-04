Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman who said she buys and sells weed gets bail

Jun 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A woman who had reportedly told police that she bought weed in order to sell it, was granted $200,000 bail on Wednesday. Jenette Gravesande, a 40 year-old businesswoman of Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at 10:30hrs at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Charged, Jenette Gravesande

The eleven (11) chickens that were confiscated

Gravensande was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged that on May 29, 2021 at a police checkpoint located at 70 KM, Region Seven, she was found with 555 grams of marijuana in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Gravensande pleaded not guilty to the allegation and expected to return to court on June 23, 2021. According to a police report, on the day in question, they had stopped a truck around 09:15hrs at a checkpoint and the defendant was one of 12 passengers on board. Ranks decided to conduct a routine search of the truck and in a cooler belonging to Gravensande, contained eleven frozen chickens stuffed with parcels of cannabis wrapped in plastic and foil wraps.
When questioned about the drugs, Gravensande reportedly said, “Officer, I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament Postponed

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament

Jun 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Read More
Holder and Stewart elated with historic performance

Holder and Stewart elated with historic...

Jun 04, 2021

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his charges will help pull it off for Guyana

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his...

Jun 04, 2021

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole bar

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole...

Jun 04, 2021

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy St. Kitts match today; Golden Jaguars aiming for win

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy...

Jun 04, 2021

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket gear

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket

Jun 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]