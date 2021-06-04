UN launches network to help all countries combat corruption

Kaieteur News – The United Nations (UN) yesterday launched the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, geared towards empowering all countries with practical solutions and tools to track, investigate and prosecute corruption.

The network was launched as a complement to existing frameworks and in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly’s first-ever Special Session against corruption. That session began on June 2 and comes to an end today.

Following the launch, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations said that the network is a step in the right direction while adding that it will enable law enforcement authorities to navigate legal processes through informal cooperation across borders. Guterres said it will also help to build trust and bring those guilty of corruption to justice.

He was also keen to thank the Government of Saudi Arabia for funding and launching the Riyadh Initiative to create the Globe Network during their G20 Presidency last year, and called on all governments to make full use of the network.

The Secretary General also encouraged further efforts to eradicate corruption as he stressed that it is a serious crime that betrays people and democracies.

The official said, “It steals trillions of dollars from people all over the world – usually from those most in need, as it siphons off resources for sustainable development.” The Secretary General further noted that when powerful people get away with corruption, people lose trust in their governing institutions. He opined too that democracies as a result are weakened by cynicism and hopelessness.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres said countries all over the world were roiled by huge anti-government demonstrations while adding that corruption was one of the protestors’ main grievances. “We can be sure those protestors are watching closely now, as trillions of dollars are invested in recovery,” expressed Guterres as he added, “Turning the tide against corruption is essential if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, promote peace and protect human rights.”

The official said, “We must reinvigorate political commitment to fight this crime. We must also strengthen international cooperation to recover stolen assets, and prevent those responsible for corruption from finding safe havens for themselves and their funds.”

The Secretary General concluded that ending impunity for corruption, and returning stolen assets to their owners, are important steps towards a new social contract based on trust, integrity and justice.