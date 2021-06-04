Right of citizenship participation constitutionally enshrined

DEAR EDITOR,

Within the next two months, the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government would have completed one year in office and has yet to accommodate members of Civil Society in an inclusive government, Guyanese who have the expertise and experience and can contribute to the process of National Reconciliation and ensure the wise use of our wealth generated from mineral resources extraction and the oil/gas sector for the development of Guyana and the benefit of all Guyanese.

Enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana Article 13 is the Right of Citizens to participate in the management and the decision-making process of an inclusive Government… “…inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens and their organisations in the management and decision-making process of the state, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision making that directly affect their well-being.”

United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch emphasized the importance of Civil Society input in inclusive governance, which she said would be supported by Washington. Before his departure, former U.K. High Commissioner, Gregory Quinn, had stressed “Whosoever takes charge will have to rule for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen undertaking whatever Constitutional Reform is necessary to ensure that happens.”

Even in these most challenging times of the COVID-19 shutdown and regulations, the Guyana United Artists (GUA) are still managing to survive and produce Artistic Gems, without any support from the government or the big commercial businesses. We are here standing up in defense of Guyana’s fragile democracy and urge our Guyanese compatriots to do the same, as the PPP steadily slips back into its old authoritarian ways.

The GUA wishes to thank the ABC+E countries for preserving our fragile democracy and look forward to their continued support for Constitutional and Electoral Reforms and government’s recognition of existing Rights of Guyanese to inclusive governance.

Yours faithfully,

Desmond Alli

(General Secretary

Guyana United

Artists GUA)