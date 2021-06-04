Protest continues on all foreign contracts join us.

Kaieteur News – Fellow Guyanese, we are all losing one million dollars every month that goes by with this oppressive Exxon contract.

We have no full coverage insurance from the oil people. Furthermore, this country does not know the interest rate we are paying on the $20B loans for Liza, I, II and Payara, and we do not even know how much they are taking out for the clean-up cost.

This contract is worst than any oil contract in the last 100 years.

It must be noted however, that the contract allows for renegotiation. But our leaders, all of them, are not in favour of renegotiation!

We need that contract to be renegotiated! We cannot sit back and allow this contract to throw us back into slavery or have us continue to look like beggars to the world.

But we cannot win this fight in isolation; we all have to do our part to demand that the contract is renegotiated.

Moreover, I, Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper, am calling you out of your homes and offices or wherever you are at 9am tomorrow to gaff, only for five minutes, with your neighbours, friends and colleagues about the renegotiation of the contract. Drivers can also toot their horns from 09:00 – 09:05 hrs. in support.

You can snap a few photos and post them to social media, and even send a few to my Whatsapp (624-6456) so that the world can know and see that together we are demanding the renegotiation of the Exxon contract

Let’s continue to do this every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until we overcome.