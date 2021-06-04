Present in school system and cash grant eligibility

DEAR EDITOR,

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has reiterated the party’s manifesto promise that the “Because we care” cash grant would again be for the benefit of those Guyanese children who are in the public school system. That cash grant is a fulfillment of a government that is truly concerned about the future of this country, that is, our nation’s children. As a responsible government, it has reinstituted this programme, which has a twofold objective: (a) school aged children must be in school and, (b) that they get the required education that augurs well for the building of a sound, educated and prosperous nation of the future.

Now, without stopping to think what the Vice President was saying, the political opposition’s naysayer associates have jumped on the assumption that the cash grant would not be issued to children in the private school system. They are nitpicking that those kids who are not in government schools would be sidelined, or as one prominent member of the opposition community opined, this time around the government would be using the cash grant as a political weapon to ostracise those persons, who are not supporters of the party.

Good political rhetoric for those who are empty like the propagandists of that theory, because I am at pains to figure out who they are referring to as “non supporters” of the party? Because if we are to take the cash grant for what it is, you will see that it was first given to all Guyanese, there was no discriminatory practice in the first issuing of it, and I do not see any problems now in its reintroduction.

Secondly, aren’t the private schools educators of the children of Guyana, so what’s the problem? But it all shows how asinine they can become with their outlandish nonsense? Public as well as private schools are all in the business of educating the nation’s children. However, what is not going to happen is the government will not be channelling its resources into dubious systems like “home schooling”.

And you would have noticed me using the term home schooling in lifted commas, which means that there is no guarantee that the child is in any structured education system where learning is taking place, hence the use of the term public school system or the child must be in the mainstream education system, which is what the Vice President is saying. This eliminates those who are out to get State funds under false pretenses. The point I am making is that the cash grant is there to ensure that the kids remain in school, and that they receive an education fit for life as productive, respectable citizens.

Respectfully submitted,

Neil Adams