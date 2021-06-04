Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Parliament requires media members to show COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test to cover sessions

Jun 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – According to a Press Release issued by the Parliament Office, members of the Media are required to produce proof of their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result before they gain access to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) for Sittings of the National Assembly. Similar proof will be required to gain access to the Public Buildings for Meetings of Parliamentary Committees.
According to the release, failure to provide proof of a vaccination card or a negative result of the COVID-19 test will result in media representatives observing the sittings and meetings virtually.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament Postponed

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament

Jun 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Read More
Holder and Stewart elated with historic performance

Holder and Stewart elated with historic...

Jun 04, 2021

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his charges will help pull it off for Guyana

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his...

Jun 04, 2021

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole bar

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole...

Jun 04, 2021

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy St. Kitts match today; Golden Jaguars aiming for win

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy...

Jun 04, 2021

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket gear

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket

Jun 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]