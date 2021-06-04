Parliament requires media members to show COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test to cover sessions

Kaieteur News – According to a Press Release issued by the Parliament Office, members of the Media are required to produce proof of their COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result before they gain access to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) for Sittings of the National Assembly. Similar proof will be required to gain access to the Public Buildings for Meetings of Parliamentary Committees.

According to the release, failure to provide proof of a vaccination card or a negative result of the COVID-19 test will result in media representatives observing the sittings and meetings virtually.