‘Once Upon a Time in de West’

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De PPP ride into town with ‘Blazing Saddles.’ De posse had used de ‘Wagon Train’ and den connect to de ‘Stagecoach’ which was driven by ‘One-Eyed Jack.’ And before dat it had taken de ‘Last Train from Gun Hill.’

De posse comprised of ‘De Good, de Bad and de Ugly.’ And when Dem Boys ask de posse why dem biting de hand dat used to feed dem, dem reply “‘For A Few Dollars More’.”

It was drama at ‘High Noon’ when de ‘Wild Bunch’ and de ‘Misfits’ come looking fuh de ‘Lone Ranger’ who alone showing ‘True Grit.’ De posse see him and shouted ’Duck you sucker!’

He asked why and dem answer, “You are ‘Unforgiven’ and dis is ‘No Country for Old Men’.”

One of dem step forward. She bin wearing wan yellow ribbon. She was like a ‘Lonesome Dove.’ In she hand she had ‘A Fistful of Dollars.’ But she did not know dat she was ‘Dancing with de Wolves’ and dat what she was being paid was no ‘Bonanza.’ She said to him, “Have you ordered your ‘Tombstone’?”

But de ‘High Plains Drifter’ was not afraid. He was a ‘Man without a Star.’ He replied “I am not backing down ‘Come Hell or High Water,’ I may not be a ‘Gunfighter’ but I am going to ‘Ride de High Country’ until I meet ‘De Far Country’.”

De posse backed off. Dem jump on dem saddles heading for ‘Brokeback Mountain.’

Talk half and remember ‘Lonely are de Brave.’