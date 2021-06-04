NGSA students can write mock exams at home

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced on Wednesday that students writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) can do a mock examination at home.

According to the MOE, students have the option of writing the first mock examination in school under strict COVID-19 protocols or have the examination papers uplifted from their respective schools, completed at home, and returned to the school to be marked by the teacher.

The MOE, Priya Manickchand had met with Grade Six teachers, parents, and students from the 11 education districts (Regions 1 to 10, including Georgetown) virtually over the past few days regarding the writing of NGSA 2021.

The parents, teachers, and students were engaged in separate Zoom meetings and were briefed by the Education Minister of some of the plans, which the Ministry has set in place to assist students to write their NGSA, which is scheduled to be written on August 4 and 5, 2021, and their mock examination which will be held on June 9 and 10 and in July 2021.

The Ministry further stated that the first mock examination would be treated as a practice exam for students and a diagnostic examination for teachers who have not seen their children for over a year.

Additionally, parents can decide whether or not their child will write the examination.

“Considering the national situation regarding major flooding in the regions, the examination can also be written on other dates but as close as possible to the scheduled dates.” The Ministry stated.

The Ministry also disclosed that they are working on a solution that would allow students to take the paper one aspect of the mock examinations online using a platform provided by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education is hopeful that the second mock examination can be held in schools under strict examination guidelines to provide all students with the examination experience before sitting the NGSA in August in their respective schools.

Parents and teachers were also told that it is not mandatory for students to be dressed in their school uniform when writing the mock examinations and the NGSA.

However, students must be appropriately dressed, and there must be no writing printed on their clothing. The Ministry further added, “Over the coming days, each student will receive a Care Package containing face masks, vitamin support, sanitisers, and stationery items to be used when writing their two-day examination. Teachers will also receive a Care Package containing face masks, face shield, vitamin support, and hand sanitiser.”

Minister Manickchand also took the opportunity to encourage parents and teachers to get vaccinated so that they can protect themselves and their loved ones from the effects of COVID-19.