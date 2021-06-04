Man fractures co-worker’s skull over argument at birthday party

– Cops unable to visit scene due to floods

Kaieteur News – A miner on Wednesday reportedly fractured his co-worker’s skull over an argument, which they had at a birthday party held the previous day at 28 Miles Unamico, Upper Berbice River, Region Ten.

Police identified the severely wounded co-worker as Kelvin Roberts, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The miner who allegedly fractured his skull is Troy Castillo, 41, of East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to a police report, it was Roberts who first attacked and wounded Castillo, causing him to receive severe head injuries as well.

Both men are currently hospitalised but investigators are unable to visit the scene at the moment, and take statements or carry out a proper investigation because of the severe flooding in the area.

Based on the initial information that they received, Roberts and Castillo are workmates and had attended a birthday party on Tuesday evening.

At the party, the men got into a heated argument after Castillo accused Roberts of throwing something in his drink.

The following morning (Wednesday) around 05:30hrs while at their campsite, police learnt that Roberts sneaked up behind Castillo, who was at the time brushing his teeth, with a piece of wood and dealt him a blow to his head.

Castillo reportedly retaliated and relieved Roberts of the same piece of wood and lashed him to the head as well.

Roberts, investigators reported, fell to the ground and other persons intervened. Both men were rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital where Castillo was admitted and treated.

Robert’s condition, however, was more serious and he was referred to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was found out that his skull was fractured.

Both of the men are said to be in a stable condition.