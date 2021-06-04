Man arrested, admits he sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenaged girl, admitted to detectives that he is guilty of committing the act.
According to the police the incident occurred on Wednesday in Bartica, Region Seven, involving a 14-year-old girl.
Sometime around 17:00 hrs. on the day of the incident, a police report was made and the suspect was later arrested. Police said he was informed of the allegation made against him to which he admitted. He is custody assisting with the investigations.
Jun 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
