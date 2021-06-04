Man arrested, admits he sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenaged girl, admitted to detectives that he is guilty of committing the act.

According to the police the incident occurred on Wednesday in Bartica, Region Seven, involving a 14-year-old girl.

Sometime around 17:00 hrs. on the day of the incident, a police report was made and the suspect was later arrested. Police said he was informed of the allegation made against him to which he admitted. He is custody assisting with the investigations.