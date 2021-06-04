Mabaruma man stabbed in heat of argument

Kaieteur News – A Mabaruma man was stabbed multiple times earlier this week after he and another man started arguing while drinking.

According to a police report, the man, who is identified as 25 year-old Eon Bovell of Kumaka Waterfront, Mabaruma, was drinking at a public place within Kumaka Waterfront on Tuesday night. Around 22:30 hours, the suspect approached Bovell, and the two then had an argument. The suspect broke a Guinness bottle and attacked Bovell, stabbing him several times about his body before escaping.

The injured man was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and later sent away. Investigations are ongoing.