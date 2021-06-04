Holder and Stewart elated with historic performance

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – The two locally based sprinters in Noelex Holder and Akeem Stewart that won Guyana’s first men’s 4×100 relay bronze medal at the recently concluded South America senior athletics championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador, returned home and during a presser at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters, yesterday, they shared their experience.

Also present at the presser were, GOA head, K.A., Juman-Yassin, team manager Kenisha Headley, men’s 800m national champion; Devaun Barrington and head of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson.

Hutson during remarks was grateful for the support the AAG received to send the team to Ecuador and he stated that he is hopeful that the support is maintained since Team Guyana has proven that they are capable of producing medals with the requisite support.The administrator continued that, “When we put into perspective that two athletes are based out of Guyana, I think we need to give compliments to the coach (Johnny Gravesande). He did well in setting the relay order and the athletes executed well given the short time they had.”

Meanwhile, Juman-Yassin illustrated that what this team have done as well is to stake a claim for future contingents to have a men’s relay team as part of the travelling party. He also iterated his belief that the women have the ability to perform well and called for Guyana to field a female relay team in the future.

Team manager, Kenisha Headley noted that the experience was a great one. She made a special note detailing that the members of Ecuador’s local organising committee made the Guyanese team feel at home and although there was a language barrier, they spoke in English as often as they could.

Holder, in his first South American Championships, also shared the sentiment of feeling at home. He posited that he got along so well with the other athletes that it felt like he knew them for a very long time.

“I felt very comfortable in the race and it was truly a great experience. I cannot wait to compete again for Guyana,” Holder concluded.

Stewart expressed heartfelt thanks to the managers and support staff along with administrators Juman-Yassin & Hutson for believing in the team.

“I think the experience we have gained there can only propel us. Our aim was for the gold medal but bronze is nevertheless a great achievement. The experience of Joel Bascombe and Emanuel Archibald really helped us towards the medal so I am grateful for that,” Stewart expressed.

Meanwhile, Barrington congratulated the 4×100 team and mentioned that it was a surreal experience to witness the race live. Although Barrington didn’t make it to the final of his event, he noted that he hasn’t competed in the 800m on a high level in over two years, so he was very satisfied with his timings, which was just a few tenths off his personal best.

In concluding the presser, Hutson reiterated that the National Championships that is slated for June 18-20 will be heated contest with many athletes having points to prove, while others will be looking to run qualifying times for the Tokyo Olympics.

Of Note: Juman-Yassin also revealed that any athlete who uses their personal funds to travel to meets and qualifies for the Olympics will receive 100% reimbursement on funds spent.