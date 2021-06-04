Guyana gets 500 cots in aid of flood relief efforts

Kaieteur News – The first of shipment of cots donated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to support flood relief efforts in Guyana, has been handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

According to a post on the CDC’s Facebook page, the first shipment of 170 cots were handed over to CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on June 3. This represents roughly one-third of the total of 500 cots with the balance expected to be delivered over two other shipments.

The Director General reportedly expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Guyana, noting that the donation is testimony that the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) is working efficiently, as CDC was able to acquire the cots within 12 hours of making a request to CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley.

The cots were sourced from St. Vincent with air transportation acquired through the Regional Security System (RSS), which forms part of the RRM. A second shipment will arrive at 15:00 hours today with the third set for Sunday. The Director General stated that the donation will ensure an adequate supply of cots should the Commission need to set up more shelters across the country.