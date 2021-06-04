Guyana gets 500 cots in aid of flood relief efforts

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM
Jun 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The first of shipment of cots donated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to support flood relief efforts in Guyana, has been handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
According to a post on the CDC’s Facebook page, the first shipment of 170 cots were handed over to CDC’s Director General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on June 3. This represents roughly one-third of the total of 500 cots with the balance expected to be delivered over two other shipments.
The Director General reportedly expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Guyana, noting that the donation is testimony that the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) is working efficiently, as CDC was able to acquire the cots within 12 hours of making a request to CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley.
The cots were sourced from St. Vincent with air transportation acquired through the Regional Security System (RSS), which forms part of the RRM. A second shipment will arrive at 15:00 hours today with the third set for Sunday. The Director General stated that the donation will ensure an adequate supply of cots should the Commission need to set up more shelters across the country.
Jun 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]