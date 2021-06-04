Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his charges will help pull it off for Guyana

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…

By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

A football team comprises multiple players who take charge of their respective departments/areas on the field of play but effectively combining efforts to play as one for the good of their team.

One such department is that of goalkeeping which is a specialised area and the final line of defence. The goalie or keeper is expected to thwart the final attacks of the opposing players and must, like his other colleagues be fit physically, mentally and otherwise as well as tactically and technically up to the task.

Well, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ trio on tour in this round of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying along with Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira are putting in the work to ensure that their team comes out victorious even with an eye on setting a solid platform for the future of the sport in Guyana in keeping with the policy of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

De Vieira took some time off from his very hectic schedule here in St. Kitts to share what his department is doing to contribute to the success of the Golden Jaguars.

A veteran of seven (7) years with the Senior Men’s National Team, the former National Custodian has also worked extensively with the National Under-15, 17 and 20 teams as well as the ‘Lady Jags’, quite an extensive resume.

But for now, De Vieira’s focus is on getting his charges, 32 year-old Akel Clarke (Mount Pleasant Academy-Jamaica), 23 year-old Kai McKenzie-Lyle (Cambridge United FC-England) and 19 year-old Shawn Adonis (Guyana Police Force FC-Guyana) into the best shape generally for their present assignment.

Today, Guyana will continue its quest for qualification to the next round of World Cup qualifying in the Concacaf Zone when they take on home team St. Kitts and Nevis at Warner Park from 16:00hrs.

He notes that the role of his goalies is the same as that of other teams the world over: “It’s a very important position. On the international scene, teams would come up with their strategy based on the strengths of the goalkeepers. These players have to be rounded individuals; at first they were just required to know to catch the ball but now they are required to use their feet as much as the outfield players.”

Noting that it’s the same way the world over and not just in Guyana, De Vieira pointed out that McKenzie-Lyle and Clarke are two seasoned campaigners as they ply their trade professionally, while Adonis, the baby in this department, came through from the Under-14 level playing for Guyana at every level leading to the seniors.

On Adonis’ selection, De Vieira stated, “This is very good experience for him, he is one of the best we have right now at the youth level and they are all growing into the programme and have exhibited admirable enthusiasm.”

The training routine for the goalkeepers is very comprehensive De Vieira shared. “With the national team when you come together you have to really pick out what is important because it’s just a short time, so there’s a different routine with those training at home as opposed to those who are not.

With respect to being at home, we do a lot of strength work coming right through, technical and tactical work but with the national team when you just have a few days, we don’t do lots of strength training.”

Rather, they ensure that the players fitness level is up to standard and they are on the same page with the technical and tactical strategy of the team.

“It’s very important that the goalkeeper is extremely fit for the battle and we are looking forward to, of course two clean sheets so we have been trying to get the guys up to speed and the required levels. The spirit in the team has been excellent so we’re looking forward to nothing less than six points.”