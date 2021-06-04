Four additional deaths take Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 400

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached its 400 benchmark. This was recorded yesterday after the Ministry of Health announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are a 67-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who passed away on June 1, while an 81-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 71-year-old woman from Region Four passed away on June 2. All the persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,376.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 46 new cases, Region Nine with 26, Region Three with 16, Region Six with 13, Region 10 with 10, Region Five with seven and Region Two with one.

The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,783 in home isolation and seven persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 15,073 recoveries have been recorded.