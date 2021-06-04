Four additional deaths take Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 400

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM
Jun 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached its 400 benchmark. This was recorded yesterday after the Ministry of Health announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are a 67-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who passed away on June 1, while an 81-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 71-year-old woman from Region Four passed away on June 2. All the persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,376.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 46 new cases, Region Nine with 26, Region Three with 16, Region Six with 13, Region 10 with 10, Region Five with seven and Region Two with one.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,783 in home isolation and seven persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 15,073 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]