Doubts about dismissals from GECOM

DEAR EDITOR,

While motions for the dismissal of the famous GECOM trio have been tabled, it is doubtful any forward movement will happen any time soon. Why? As has seen happened during the long five months, the Chair will not act as long as the court cases are ongoing. Will they now be interdicted from duty? They were not when charged, so it is doubtful that they will be now.

Shamshun Mohamed