Degradation of the presidency

I examine the last half-century and the state from then to now of the highest office in this land, and how I see it through the years. It is of that instrumentality that, when wielded well, can do so much. I speak of the presidency of Guyana, where it was, is now; how it was once held, in what regard it stands today.

From the beginning, Guyana’s presidency has been about the man, less of deeds. The presidential records have been mostly unimpressive; a litany of loss, what should have been; from Forbes Burnham to the character that holds what is proxy today: living, breathing presidential cartoon. To add to the diminution and degradation of the presidency, this has happened not once or twice; but thrice or more, when I remember Guyana Sam and Yankee JJ. Now I quickly sketch at a 35,000 feet altitude, the passage of one president after another, barely skimming over those that leave a bad taste and a worse smell.

Forbes Burnham, through American orchestrations, assumed office under the suspect, which effectively tainted time, endeavours, and result; everything was suspect before foes. But love him or hate him, he brought a certain vivacity and panache to his time, an aura. He had a good time, which cannot be said for most citizens. There was a man so extraordinarily gifted, yet so hollow that even his own turned. The decline of Guyana’s presidency began then. Cheddi Jagan may have meant well, done better; but being in the political wilderness too long undid him: too much overhang, too many political debts owed, starting with his own. Governing demanded too much of him. The time had passed by him, he struggled to survive, which lessened him, diminished the presidency. I missed a significant chunk of his first predecessor’s reign (and reign it was), all of the man just before him, almost all of Dr. Jagan’s presidency, and all of the next two from his fold that followed him. Because their moments were short-lived, there is little to uphold, or denounce; that is, save for the premeditated mischief that ousted one, introduced usurpation by another (the foreigner), and spawned the monstrosities existed with since. A different kind of deterioration took hold.

What began in 1970 has descended from disaster to tragedy, with victimising, marginalising, and demonising the presidential norm. Guyana’s presidency traversed from repugnance to embarrassment to today’s running joke. Decency and self-discipline prevent public laughing. In the last decade, David Granger arrived and interrupted presidential festivities with austerity and aloofness; a man so reserved that he lost touch with the essences of presidential obligations, associated honours. Nowadays, the presidency is graced with what only an utter imbecile would take seriously. Undoubtedly, the presidency has lacked singular leadership, merely rabid cult worship. Thus, all are judged, all failed, some way more than some. I believe that the authentic among them, despite limitations, could have been more honest with Guyanese. They didn’t; didn’t even try.

GHK Lall