Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole bar

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM
Jun 04, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Providence Sports Club will be hosting the Davo Memorial dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, East Bank Demerara.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and $50,000 will be added to the prizes.
The top three teams will receive trophies and cash prizes. Action gets underway at 14:30hrs and all GNDA rules will be in effect.
Teams are asked to at the venue 30 minutes prior to the starting time. Among the sponsors are O’s Group of companies, ETimbers, Yellow Mines, Alisha Delicacy, Pressy’s Gift Store, Buy Me Auto Sale, Davis family, Lil Hole bar, Gridvybz Enterprise, R and S Liquor store and Nichola and Natasha.
Among the teams set to take part are Mix Up, All Season’s, Gold is Money, Spartans, and TNT.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Davis on 622-7161.
Jun 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Jun 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]