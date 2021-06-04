Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole bar

Kaieteur News – Providence Sports Club will be hosting the Davo Memorial dominoes competition on Sunday at Lil Hole bar, East Bank Demerara.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and $50,000 will be added to the prizes.

The top three teams will receive trophies and cash prizes. Action gets underway at 14:30hrs and all GNDA rules will be in effect.

Teams are asked to at the venue 30 minutes prior to the starting time. Among the sponsors are O’s Group of companies, ETimbers, Yellow Mines, Alisha Delicacy, Pressy’s Gift Store, Buy Me Auto Sale, Davis family, Lil Hole bar, Gridvybz Enterprise, R and S Liquor store and Nichola and Natasha.

Among the teams set to take part are Mix Up, All Season’s, Gold is Money, Spartans, and TNT.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 or Davis on 622-7161.