Country going in wrong direction

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:48 AM
Jun 04, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
I really do not like the direction the country is going. The only rainbow recently was that a democratically elected government has assumed office. I am an objective person and so I voted for PPP since they are now the better side of a bad penny. The PPP needs a complete revamp and new leadership. Donald Ramotar had the opportunity but failed to do this. No one in the PPP cabinet has the leadership and visionary qualities to lead a modern government for all Guyanese. The PPP is an undemocratic party when it comes to election of leadership and executive members. There is therefore no hope of a visionary leader taking the helm.
A new party is needed to move the country forward. Perhaps the owner of Kaieteur News can play a role in this. He has the vision and interest of Guyana to attract hopefully, the ordinary Guyanese of both sides of the divide. He can either run for public office or field; he’s a candidate that is neutral and objective who is admired by all Guyanese.
Sincerely,
Harrish Singh
