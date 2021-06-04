Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy St. Kitts match today; Golden Jaguars aiming for win

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…

By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.

The battle lines would be drawn between Guyana and home team St. Kitts and Nevis this afternoon from 16:00hrs at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts when they two nations collide as rivalry in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying completion continue.

This would be the third match for each nation in Group F play with the home team leading the table on 6 points followed by Puerto Rico which hammered Bahamas on Wednesday 7-0 on 4 just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago (goal difference) on the same amount of points. Guyana is next on 3 points with the Bahamas on 0.

While the home team would be playing on a surface that they are accustomed to, the Golden Jaguars were allowed just sixty minutes to get familiar yesterday afternoon around the actual game time.

Despite, Head Coach Márcio Máximo along with Captain Matthew Briggs are quietly confident the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will produce the required goods to take care of business on the field, today.

Briggs, speaking with the Guyanese media yesterday via zoom said that he has encouraged his peers to play the game with a smile and enjoy every moment of it as games in the past would have seen them maybe playing with a lot of stress on their shoulders and trying too hard as they needed to win.

“Which is good, but I want to instill in the team, play with no pressure, play with a smile on your face but do the right thing. Win your battles, win your headers and if you can’t win your battle then the person next to you is going to be there to support you. That’s the type of stuff I want to instill into the team as we are all together as one; at the same time enjoy the game. If we do that then we’ll be alright, we’ll win both games and we’ll be ok.”

Máximo once again commented on the productive nature of preparations in Antigua and then in St. Kitts which was very intense and commenced on Sunday last.

“I think the guys understand very well about our target and objective and what you should do to take a good result. Of course, the game as usual is very difficult because the opponent also have good players.”

Briggs, whilst endorsing the sentiments of his Head Coach, reinforced that players understand the roles that they have to play especially those who might not start the game stating that they must be ready to maintain the intensity when they get a chance.

Also sharing the press conference was the baby of the team, 17 year-old Omari Glasgow who scored his debut goal against the Bahamas in the Dominican republic from a free kick after coming on as a substitute. He made his debut also coming on as a substitute against Trinidad and Tobago also in WCQ in March 25ththis year.

The exciting forward said that he is seeking to bring the same intensity to these matches as he once again wants to make a positive impact for the golden Jaguars. Glasgow has won the hearts of all of his teammates for his nippy nature of play apart from his ability to take on any opposing player with his array of skills.

His new Captain also endorsed that he is a special and skillful player whom he saw practicing free kicks the day before the Bahamas clash. On game day, March 30th, Guyana was awarded a free kick moments after Glasgow (70th) was introduced in the second half and it was unanimously agreed that the teenager was the one to take the kick.

He did not disappoint as he placed the ball with consummate accuracy into the top corner for Guyana third goal. Additionally, the Head Coach revealed that these matches will also serve as preparation for Guyana’s Gold Cup campaign next month with a crucial match against Guatemala in the USA.

With motivation high and a united approach that is committed to the cause, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ are ready to roar against the home team led by new Captain, Matthew Briggs who has the full support of his colleagues. As he said, they are taking it one game at a time.

Game time is 16:00hrs at Warner Park.