Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket gear

Jun 04, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Berbice cricketer Anil Beharry has thrown his support behind the youths of Pomeroon with a quantity of cricket gear.

Anil Beharry, right, presents the quantity of cricket gear to Sherman Austin.

Beharry, an ex-Berbice Cricket Board president, made the donation recently to a representative of Pomeroon Cricket Committee, Sherman Austin.
Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth, who also supports the development of the game in Pomeroon, is delighted with Beharry’s contribution.
“I am extremely delighted and happy to see people have come on board with the donation of cricket gear; recently an under-15 competition was launched and this support by Beharry has been timely; I must say this will encourage the youths to play competitive cricket as well,” Ramnauth, the founding member of the Region Two Development Cricket League, stated.

 

