Bandits beat and chop man while robbing home

Kaieteur News – A man is now nursing a chop wound after five armed bandits broke into his home yesterday morning. According to a police report, the 52-year-old along with his 36-year-old wife secured their Kaneville, East Bank Demerara home at 21:00 hrs. on Wednesday night before later retiring to bed.

It was at 2:30 hrs. yesterday morning, when the man and his wife were awoken by repeated loud banging on the western door. The man went to investigate the sound and was suddenly confronted by the perpetrators who made their way into the living room area by breaking open the same door.

The five suspects were reportedly armed with two cutlasses and a handgun. One of the perpetrators, while demanding cash, dealt the victim a chop to his head. The man handed over $220,000 in cash, after which the house was then ransacked by the suspects, who took a 43” Samsung smart television set valued $232,000, three handbags totalling in value $9,000 that contained three silver rings valued at $15,000, one grey and pink Samsung A10 cell phone valued at $42,000 and one Blu cell phone valued at $28,000.

The perpetrators demanded more money and when the man said he didn’t have any more; they began to beat the victim about his body with their cutlasses and threatened to shoot him if nothing else was given to them.

They eventually fled from the scene in an unknown direction. The injured man was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre to seek medical treatment for his injuries. An investigation is currently in progress.