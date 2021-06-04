Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Aleka Persaud aiming to qualify for Junior Pan Am Games in November

Jun 04, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Carifta 11-12 age group champion, Guyanese Aleka Persaud, will aim to qualify for the upcoming Junior Pan Am games (swim meet) slated for November in Colombia.

Aleka Persaud

Persaud next assignment is the Bahamas National Swimming Championship which is set for June 24-27, where she hopes to meet the qualifying time. She will compete at the 50m and 100m butterfly and 50m and 100m freestyle.
Persaud did not get an opportunity to take part at last year’s Carifta games due to Covid 19 which caused the meet to be cancelled and her training had been curtailed.
She participated in the Puerto Rico international swim meet which was held from May 20-23. She made the B final in the 50 freestyle, which is an open meet (Carifta is age group) and had surpassed her times from Carifta.
She is now the fastest female swimmer in Guyana at age 15 and came very close to qualifying for the 50m freestyle at the Junior Pan Am games. Her Coach Sean Baksh has expressed gratitude to her Parents Ivan and Holly Persaud for her travel to Puerto Rico, Dr. Jose Da Silva of Modern Optical Service, Phil Surooj of PS Shipping and Customs Brokerage Inc, Dwayne Scott of The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and Shawn Claxton for assisting financially and otherwise in making this swimmer lives her dream.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament Postponed

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament

Jun 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed. The postponement...
Read More
Holder and Stewart elated with historic performance

Holder and Stewart elated with historic...

Jun 04, 2021

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his charges will help pull it off for Guyana

Goalkeeper Coach Ian De Vieira assured his...

Jun 04, 2021

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole bar

Davo Memorial dominoes set for Sunday at Lil Hole...

Jun 04, 2021

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy St. Kitts match today; Golden Jaguars aiming for win

Captain Briggs urges players to play and enjoy...

Jun 04, 2021

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket gear

Beharry supports Pomeroon youths with cricket

Jun 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]