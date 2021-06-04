Aleka Persaud aiming to qualify for Junior Pan Am Games in November

Kaieteur News – Former Carifta 11-12 age group champion, Guyanese Aleka Persaud, will aim to qualify for the upcoming Junior Pan Am games (swim meet) slated for November in Colombia.

Persaud next assignment is the Bahamas National Swimming Championship which is set for June 24-27, where she hopes to meet the qualifying time. She will compete at the 50m and 100m butterfly and 50m and 100m freestyle.

Persaud did not get an opportunity to take part at last year’s Carifta games due to Covid 19 which caused the meet to be cancelled and her training had been curtailed.

She participated in the Puerto Rico international swim meet which was held from May 20-23. She made the B final in the 50 freestyle, which is an open meet (Carifta is age group) and had surpassed her times from Carifta.

She is now the fastest female swimmer in Guyana at age 15 and came very close to qualifying for the 50m freestyle at the Junior Pan Am games. Her Coach Sean Baksh has expressed gratitude to her Parents Ivan and Holly Persaud for her travel to Puerto Rico, Dr. Jose Da Silva of Modern Optical Service, Phil Surooj of PS Shipping and Customs Brokerage Inc, Dwayne Scott of The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and Shawn Claxton for assisting financially and otherwise in making this swimmer lives her dream.