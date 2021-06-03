‘Two Colours’ faces 2nd trial for murder of Lusignan cosmetologist

Kaieteur News – The trial of murder accused Lennox Wayne called ‘Two Colours,’ has commenced at the Georgetown High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a mixed 12-member jury. Wayne is facing the court a second time for the murder of cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram.

The 19-year-old cosmetologist of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was shot and killed on July 10, 2014. Wayne, who was incarcerated along with his former co-accused, Melroy Doris, has been in jail since then. He recently sought to challenge the State over the length of time he has been in prison, but his application was turned down by High Court Judge, Navindra Singh.

In his ruling last month, Justice Singh ordered that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, present the indictment against Wayne within 30 days of the judgment.

This is Wayne’s second trial in the High Court; he had previously faced a trial with his former co-accused Doris that ended in a hung jury.

Last March, Doris appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds and pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the crime after the Court considered the time he already spent in pre-trial custody, among other factors.

However, Wayne chose not to go that route and filed civil proceedings against the State claiming a breach of right to a fair hearing. That case ended when the Judge found inter alia that Wayne’s constitutional right to a fair trial within a reasonable time has not been infringed.

Further, the Court found that Wayne had indicated his willingness to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, and has been engaged in discussions about such a plea with the DPP that effectively waived any period of delay.