Sports in Guyana need new approach and the prospects are good

Letter to the Sports Editor…

Dear Mr. Editor,

Sports in Guyana need to be revamped and a new approach has to be implemented. Guyana is on the threshold of achieving same.

The Sporting Associations of the various disciplines has been trying to operate under a tight budget, lack of the essentials facilities and equipment and sometimes harsh criticism. Change is soon coming, just be patient.

Quite recently a new fresh air of enthusiasm and excitement has been flowing across the sporting arena.

This present Government seems to be heading in the correct direction in terms of Sports in Guyana. Quite recently a new enthused, young and vigorous Sports Minister was appointed. After a period of soul searching a new Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) was also appointed with the full blessing of the Cabinet and to complete the third side of the triangle a Director of Sports was also appointed by the newly formed NSC in conjunction with the Minister of Sports.

Mr. Editor with the triangle complete Sports will be governed by these Administrators who have proven in the past that they are excellent in the field of Organising and Promoting Sports. Much is not known of the Honorable Minister Ramson (jr) past Sporting achievement or accomplishment but from the time this well learned Lawyer entered in this field he seems to be operating like if he was preparing for this job, this well articulated and knowledgeable young man has gotten the Guyana Sporting World buzzing with excitement.

Enter Kashif Mohammad and the ingredients are getting tastier. As we all know of the achievement Kashif of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation. For over two decades these two gentlemen has been promoting and organsation the best Sporting Event in Guyana annually, they have also been promoting Culture Shows at a high level with International Artist visiting Guyana, We saw the Arguably the Greatest Footballer of all time visit these shores, I speak of King Pele, Edson Arantes do Nascimento. That was a great feat to accomplish. We also say Brother Louis Farrakhan came here. I can speak of much more great stuff these guys did for Guyana Sporting and Culture World.

Cometh the hour cometh the man: Steve Ninvalle was the third man to enter the arena and he has the enviable task of implementing all the policies of the Ministry of Sports and the NSC. He is also a tried and proven professional, he started as a Sports Journalist, then Sports Editor, then Deputy PS, then MP, then Amateur Boxing President, then VP of an International Boxing Organisation and the list goes on.

Mr. Editor, Guyana stands to gain with this Triangle of Sports Personnel who has entered with vigor, vision, veracity and vitality (VVVV).

Only time will tell and I am confident when the final bell rings Guyana will be an outstanding example in the Sporting World due to the fact that three gentlemen will change the landscape of Sports in Guyana.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and may God bless all.

Yours Truly,

Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith M.S

AKA “Sparrow”.