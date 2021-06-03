Shine rice good fuh rainy weather

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De law of demand and supply don’t wuk in Guyana. De law states dat if yuh increase de supply of goods and de demand nah increase, de prices supposed to drop. And it also seh de more prices rise, de less people gan demand.

Plenty livestock farmers complaining how dem losing birds because of de floods. But why when dem see de water raising, dem nah sell out dem birds cheap and cut dem losses. Instead, some of dem raise dem prices and crying how much dem lose because of de floods.

Is de same thing with dem greens. Dem sellers increase de prices pun de greens. Now if yuh gat flood and yuh hustling fuh sell out yuh stock, it means dat de supply plenty and prices should drop. But de opposite happening. As soon as de rain start, de price jump. And next week, when dem gan gat a shortage of greens pun de market, de prices gan raise mo high.

Dem boys nah tekkin’ worries. Who want raise dem price deh pun dem own. Dem boys gan eat ‘shine rice’till dem sellers learn sense and drop dem prices.

Because of de coronavirus pandemic, dem shipping companies raise dem freight. De price of shipping a container almost triple. And so fuh some items yuh gan gat fuh pay more. But de way some people behaving, yuh would believe dat prices gone through de roof pun everything.

But yuh know in Guyana some people gan tek advantage. But dem boys gat de cure fuh duh. Whenever price increase too much pun one item, dem boys don’t buy it and by de next week, de predators does be forced to drop dem prices.

Talk half and look up de recipe fuh ‘shine rice!’