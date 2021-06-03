Region Three Commander gets tough on ranks over vehicle tint

Kaieteur News – Commander of Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, on Tuesday announced that no member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) under his decree is permitted to have tint on their vehicle.

A day after Watts made this announcement on the Police & You programme, which was moderated by Stan Gouveia, an officer in his division was caught on camera removing tint from his vehicle while in the compound of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. In the video, the rank was joined by two others who watched on as he continued to strip his vehicle. The rank, while removing the tint was heard saying, “We have to do the right thing” followed by another comment made similarly to that of the Commander, “We got to lead by example.”

Addressing the issue with tint, Commander Watts said that ranks of the Police Force are not authorised to have tints on their vehicle. He added that when the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, took office, he held a meeting with senior officials of the GPF, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and told them that they should comply with all the laws of the country.

Watts said, “I have led by example, my staff car that I use has no tint, my personal vehicle that I use has no tint, no rank under my command is authorised to have tint.”

He further noted that ranks found breaching this law can face possible prosecution.

“Any junior rank in the Police Force who has tint on their vehicle and they cross the Demerara Harbour Bridge on the western side, they also will be arrested and they either take off those tints or they face prosecution,” he disclosed.

Already some matters with ranks were dealt with where most of them were brought before the courts, while some were dealt with internally, Watts said.

Yesterday, the Commander also sent out a notice in which he advised the public to contact him directly if they see any ranks within his division with tinted vehicles. The Commander can be contacted on telephone number (592) 620-6863.