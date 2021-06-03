Missing Brazilian miner found floating in Mazaruni River

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian miner who had reportedly disappeared some three days ago, was on Tuesday found floating face down in the vicinity of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Allesandro Foss. Detectives believe that he might have drowned after they found his boat drifting down river. They also reported that marks of violence were observed on his remains.

Foss was reportedly left by his boss to watch over a water dredge, which is commonly called a ‘dragger.’

That dragger, according to police, is located in the vicinity of “Puppy Show Landing,” Middle Mazaruni. Foss’ boss and other persons became worried after they did not see or hear from him for three days.

As a result, they notified the cops that he was missing since Saturday and a search was launched.

That search ended when they found his remains floating in the river. His body was removed from the river and taken to the Bartica Hospital mortuary where it awaits an autopsy to determine the cause of death.