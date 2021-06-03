Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Missing Brazilian miner found floating in Mazaruni River

Jun 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian miner who had reportedly disappeared some three days ago, was on Tuesday found floating face down in the vicinity of Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Allesandro Foss’ body was found floating in the Mazaruni River.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Allesandro Foss. Detectives believe that he might have drowned after they found his boat drifting down river. They also reported that marks of violence were observed on his remains.
Foss was reportedly left by his boss to watch over a water dredge, which is commonly called a ‘dragger.’
That dragger, according to police, is located in the vicinity of “Puppy Show Landing,” Middle Mazaruni. Foss’ boss and other persons became worried after they did not see or hear from him for three days.
As a result, they notified the cops that he was missing since Saturday and a search was launched.
That search ended when they found his remains floating in the river. His body was removed from the river and taken to the Bartica Hospital mortuary where it awaits an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘Golden Jaguars’ focused on St. Kitts clash tomorrow as first session held in host country

‘Golden Jaguars’ focused on St. Kitts clash tomorrow as first...

Jun 03, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St....
Read More
Guyanese Shereeda Yusuf wins WAA’s Gender Equity Committee’s Logo Competition

Guyanese Shereeda Yusuf wins WAA’s Gender...

Jun 03, 2021

Suriname, T&T & Barbados interested in National C/Ships

Suriname, T&T & Barbados interested in...

Jun 03, 2021

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise...

Jun 03, 2021

Sports in Guyana need new approach and the prospects are good

Sports in Guyana need new approach and the...

Jun 03, 2021

Why the GAPLF not holding overdue AGM

Why the GAPLF not holding overdue AGM

Jun 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]