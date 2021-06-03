Minibuses, taxis operating from DHB tarmac to relocate

– Move intended to reduce congestion

Kaieteur News – Minibus and taxi operators who use the Peter’s Hall tarmac of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) as their base will soon have to relocate. This is according to information released by the Ministry of Public Works.

In a release, the Ministry revealed that Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, met yesterday with the operators to inform them that their relocation is necessary to minimise traffic congestion and to allow emergency vehicles easier access to the bridge.

Minister Edghill further stated that he preferred to speak with the operators rather than implement policies that would put them out of business.

It has been proposed that the bus drivers relocate to the parking lot (opposite the DHB head office) on the northern side of the bridge, while the taxi drivers operate from the street before the bridge, near the overpass.

One of the drivers informed the Minister that he is concerned that when they are repositioned, passengers may be unable to see or locate them. Minister Edghill, on the other hand, assured the drivers that a notification would be disseminated to the commuters. The Minister further reassured the operators that commuters would find them wherever they are relocated to and that the changes were absolutely necessary at this time.

He told the operators that the necessary infrastructure would be put in place to make the service comfortable. This will include asphalt paving of the locations, adequate lighting and proper drainage. “The issue is making a smooth transition. We want to ensure that economic activity continues,” the Minister said.