Miners, loggers urged to take extreme precautions

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2021 News
…in light of intense rainfall
Kaieteur News – In a notice yesterday, the Ministry of Natural Resources urged miners and loggers to take extreme precautions in their operations and use of hinterland infrastructure in light of the ongoing intense weather conditions.
The Ministry noted that through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Forestry Commission, it is cognisant that such conditions will pose great challenges and will impact the natural resources sector and its productivity. As such, the Ministry said that it is “urging all stakeholders to exercise caution and observe all necessary safety practices in keeping with sustainable logging and mining guidelines to prevent accidents.”
While the current weather conditions pose a threat to the sector, it was noted, that the Ministry and its agencies, remain committed to developing the sector responsibly while achieving its targets.
Stakeholders in need of technical guidance can make contact with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Forestry Commission respectively via telephone numbers 225-2865 and 226-7272.
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
