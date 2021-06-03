KN’s Publisher begins protest for renegotiation of all foreign contracts

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, has started a public demonstration to get the authorities to renegotiate all foreign contracts.

Lall was joined by members of his staff yesterday as they held placards and stood in front of the Kaieteur News Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown office, in a peaceful protest calling for all contracts to be renegotiated in a manner that favours Guyana and its citizens.

The Publisher, who has been an advocate for renegotiation of the contracts, called on other Guyanese to join in the action.

To this end, he has called for citizens to leave their homes and places of work and stand on the road for five minutes to talk about the renegotiation of the contracts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 09:00hrs. Additionally, he has asked all drivers to show their support by blowing their horns during the five-minute period.

“No more should we as a nation allow these foreigners to drive Mercedes Benz and Jaguars, fly in private jets, live the lives of kings and queens in their countries with our wealth while the citizens of this country are driving old cars, rented cars, company cars, riding bicycles and donkey carts. It is time we wear Gucci, Nike and Louis Vuitton just like them and not rubber slippers and cork ball,” the publisher said as he alluded to the fact that many foreign companies continue to benefit from Guyana’s vast wealth and mineral resources.

He noted that with the kind of wealth that Guyana has, all its citizens should be better off. However, according to Lall, for the living conditions in the country to get better, the citizens must stand up and demand better – better contracts with these foreigners.

“We have a lot of foreign gold companies in this country raking in billions (of dollars) and throwing the ‘cush, cush’ at us. We have Exxon in this country that throw US$20 billion in loans on us and our leaders don’t know the interest rate Guyana is paying on that. No Guyana! No! Don’t let that happen to us! Don’t sit back quietly and allow them to take us back to slavery,” the Publisher stressed as he pointed out that almost all the African and Asian countries are living in extreme poverty after the oil companies raped and robbed them of their resources.In addition, Lall said there are instances, where the activities of the oil companies continue to affect human life long after exploration would have ended.

“The 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has affected human life. A study has shown the harmful effects years later. Thousands of unborn babies have been affected and 91 species of fish are still dangerous for human consumption. As of today, the chemical level of the fish is 8,000 times higher than usual. Still Guyana has no insurance,” Lall pointed out.

He revealed further, “US$71 billion is spent on that country (Gulf of Mexico) to clean up and they say they are still cleaning. Guyana will never see US$71 billion and the oil will finish…when that happens who will suffer the cost brothers and sisters, you and I will have to plant rice and cut cane to pay.”

At present, Lall noted that meetings are being held with oil companies for the Yellowtail project. But according to him, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and President, Irfaan Ali, are keeping those meetings a secret.

“They are planning to throw on us the mother of all evils, the Yellowtail project and they are using the COVID-19 restrictions to keep us away from participating or having a say,” he said calling for Guyanese to take action.

“My fellow citizens let us not allow them to entrap us like Ghana, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea and other countries. We are living in the 21st century, all the tricks, games, skullduggery and thievery can be seen, just Google it. If we don’t get a renegotiation, Guyana will face worse situations than these countries. Stand with me and help in the struggle for better for us and the generations to come,” Lall added.