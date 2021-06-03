‘Golden Jaguars’ focused on St. Kitts clash tomorrow as first session held in host country

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2021 Sports
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022…
By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc.
Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis just after midday yesterday, Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT), the ‘Golden Jaguars’ hit the road running as they held another intense training session at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium.
Despite not being the best of surfaces for this level of competition, the players and staff put that behind them and were focused on getting work in ahead of tomorrow’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match against the home team from 16:00hrs.
Head Coach Márcio Máximo informed that the session centered around defending and attacking as well as transition to deal with their opponents tomorrow. Set pieces were also part of the session.
“Once again the players were all focused on what was being done and executed well as they continued to show good form as they did in our short camp in Antigua. It is now for them to transfer what we have been doing into the game tomorrow and we are very optimistic that we can do it.”
Máximo said that with the group being a very young one as the GFF looks ahead to the future, concentration by the players for long periods is something that has to be worked on.
“We should maintain the concentration all ninety minutes because we came here for a win of course against St. Kitts and Puerto Rico to keep our chances alive to qualify. I think the guys have understood the message and training has been coming well. The group is very united and I hope we can do a good job here.”
