GEA gives out fuel licence to companies not meeting basic requirements

Jun 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is being accused of issuing fuel import licences to at least two companies that have no demonstrable storage capacity or other mandatory requirements.

A fuel tank stored at the Wales, WBD, Global Petroleum Inc., site

the Global Commercial Import and Transport location in Parika, East Bank Essequibo, where there is also no storage facility for fuel imports.

The companies have since been identified as Global Commercial Import and Transport that is located in Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and the other is Global Petroleum Inc., a company located at Wales, West Bank Demerara.
Neither of the companies are presently in possession of a fuel storage depot for fuel imports—a requirement to be met before any such licence is issued.
According to the application requirements for receiving such a licence, applicants, in addition to having a storage depot meeting the required specifications, are also expected to have completed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
Companies requiring an import licence are also required to provide a Petroleum Licence from Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the case of wholesale and importing wholesale application.
This publication understands that none of the companies named have met any of the outlined requirements but would have been given import licences.
Kaieteur News has since been told that the granting of the licences was done prior to the first meeting of the entity’s new Chairman of the Board, attorney-at-law, Jerome Khan. Undoubtedly, the two companies mentioned have not shown that they are capable of meeting the criteria to obtain fuel legally nor to acquire a licence.

 

