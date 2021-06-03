GCCI calls on leaders to urgently pursue electoral reform

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Moves to hold recalcitrant officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) accountable for their partial and perverse actions during the March 2020 General and Regional elections, have found favour with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). In a release the GCCI, which was an accredited observer of the elections, said that it is pleased with the efforts.
According to the Chamber, its officials witnessed several acts of obfuscation, open defiance to the instructions of the Commission and the Courts by agents who are duty-bound to uphold the law.
“Their open defiance and abdication of their statutory responsibility placed Guyana in a precarious situation where attempts at subverting the will of the people could have placed our country in the league of pariah states,” the release added.
As such, the GCCI is urging, “this stark reminder of our difficult history during undemocratic days be used as the impetus to undertake the necessary reforms to the electoral process.”
Moreover, the GCCI is calling on the leadership of Guyana to ensure that the electoral reform process is undertaken with greatest of urgency. According to the GCCI, it anticipates that the input and involvement of a wide range of stakeholders, so as to be able to solicit ideas on the strongest sets of reforms as possible.
The body stressed too, “It is imperative that these reforms are undertaken to ensure that the inalienable rights of every citizen of Guyana are protected, and that our democracy – a pre-condition to a growing economy – is fortified in its safeguarding.”

