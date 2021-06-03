Food For The Poor celebrates 30 years of charitable service to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Today, June 3, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of Food For The Poor (FFTP) (Guyana) Inc., the largest charitable non-profit organisation in Guyana. FFTP has transformed the lives of individuals and communities across Guyana by providing food and other necessities for those in need, housing for persons with difficult housing circumstances, medical supplies for health facilities, school feeding, donation of farming and other equipment, skills training and agricultural projects, over the years.

In a release it was noted that FFTP (Guyana) is one of several branches established in the Caribbean and Latin America, by its founder, Ferdinand Mafood, a Jamaican businessman, who, after rededicating his life to God, utilised his business expertise to serve the poor.

Reflecting on its establishment, FFTP’s Chairman, Paul Chan-A-Sue, said, “we were given the opportunity of saving lives, transforming communities and we have been consistently doing that.”

Through its committed donors, the charity has built more than 3,500 housing units. And to date, it has positively impacted the lives of thousands of Guyanese through the distribution of over 1,000 containers of goods, inclusive of food, medical equipment, educational supplies and sporting equipment.

It was revealed too, that FFTP’s Angels of Hope Programme serves 195 children from nine orphanages. A monthly supply of food, clothing, toiletries and school supplies is donated to the homes. This programme is sponsored by donors from the United States of America. Also 418 children from the Enterprise, Sophia, Kuru Kuru and Dora schools benefit daily from FFTP’s School Feeding Programme. The children are provided with hot, nutritious meals with beverages and fruits and the parents of the children also receive monthly hampers.

Additionally, 2,000 wheelchairs were distributed to disabled persons in the 10 administrative regions since the launch of the organisation’s Wheelchair Programme in 2015.

In the release, it was noted that over the years, the organisation has shifted its strategy to include capacity building and empowerment. Its agricultural projects initiative, has allowed individuals and groups to enter into sustainable areas of small businesses in poultry, pig and sheep rearing, and apiculture.

As part of its planned anniversary programme, FFTP will hand-over another 30 homes to those with difficult housing circumstances, distribute student support packages to schools in Regions Four, Five, and Six.

Food distribution would be done in the Parika, Hubu, Zeelugt, Skull City, Viva-la-Force, Riverview, Albouystown, Tiger Bay and D’urban Backlands squatting areas.

The Guyana Prison Service and the Board of Industrial Training is also slated to receive agricultural equipment and sewing machines to enhance the skills training programmes of the two institutions.

But to achieve all that it has over the years, FFTP noted that donors, both local and overseas, were faithful in their support, even as it appealed for continued donations and volunteers to sustain the work of the organisation.