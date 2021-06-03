ExxonMobil Guyana contributes $10M to CDC for flood relief

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana yesterday made a contribution of more than G$10M to the Civil Defence Commission in support of flood relief efforts across Guyana.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, handed over the cheque to Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, at CDC headquarters. In brief remarks, Routledge said, “The magnitude of this flood and how it continues to affect so many people across Guyana is truly sad to see. We recognise that there are so many needs at this time, and we are pleased to support the efforts of the Civil Defence Commission in bringing much needed relief to those affected.”

ExxonMobil Guyana was keen to note that it has supported training for the CDC’s Voluntary Emergency Response Team (VERT), which Lt. Col Craig indicated is instrumental to the Agency’s response efforts. Craig also pointed to other areas of support over the years, such as the CDC’s oil spill response capabilities and labelled the company a true partner.