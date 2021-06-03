ExxonMobil Guyana contributes $10M to CDC for flood relief

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana yesterday made a contribution of more than G$10M to the Civil Defence Commission in support of flood relief efforts across Guyana.
President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, handed over the cheque to Director General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, at CDC headquarters. In brief remarks, Routledge said, “The magnitude of this flood and how it continues to affect so many people across Guyana is truly sad to see. We recognise that there are so many needs at this time, and we are pleased to support the efforts of the Civil Defence Commission in bringing much needed relief to those affected.”
ExxonMobil Guyana was keen to note that it has supported training for the CDC’s Voluntary Emergency Response Team (VERT), which Lt. Col Craig indicated is instrumental to the Agency’s response efforts. Craig also pointed to other areas of support over the years, such as the CDC’s oil spill response capabilities and labelled the company a true partner.
Jun 03, 2021FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St....
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]