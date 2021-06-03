DDL donates $11.5M in supplies to aid flood relief efforts

Kaieteur News – Over $11.5 million in supplies were on Tuesday handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Human Services Ministry, compliments of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

According to a DDL release, the endowment is intended for citizens affected by recent floods caused by heavy rainfall.

The company’s donation to the CDC included 1,000 cases of its bottled 20oz Diamond Mineral Water, 700 cases of 1.14 litres alcohol-based Environ Sanitising Cleaner and 2,000 cases of TOPCO 1L juice. Also 50 cases of Environ Sanitising Cleaner were donated to the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s flood relief drive.

Commenting on the donation, Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, said, “DDL would like to be supportive of the many citizens who are affected by the heavy rains and flooding at this time. We hope that our contribution will help in some measure to alleviate their pain and suffering at this difficult time. We stand ready and committed to supporting the CDC through their national efforts to provide much needed aid to affected families.”

The donation is intended to provide affected families with access to clean drinking water and sanitising agents, especially as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.