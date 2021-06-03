Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DDL donates $11.5M in supplies to aid flood relief efforts

Jun 03, 2021 News

CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons (left), with Larry Wills, DDL Brand Manager, at the handing over of the items.

Kaieteur News – Over $11.5 million in supplies were on Tuesday handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Human Services Ministry, compliments of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).
According to a DDL release, the endowment is intended for citizens affected by recent floods caused by heavy rainfall.
The company’s donation to the CDC included 1,000 cases of its bottled 20oz Diamond Mineral Water, 700 cases of 1.14 litres alcohol-based Environ Sanitising Cleaner and 2,000 cases of TOPCO 1L juice. Also 50 cases of Environ Sanitising Cleaner were donated to the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s flood relief drive.
Commenting on the donation, Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, said, “DDL would like to be supportive of the many citizens who are affected by the heavy rains and flooding at this time. We hope that our contribution will help in some measure to alleviate their pain and suffering at this difficult time. We stand ready and committed to supporting the CDC through their national efforts to provide much needed aid to affected families.”
The donation is intended to provide affected families with access to clean drinking water and sanitising agents, especially as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

‘Golden Jaguars’ focused on St. Kitts clash tomorrow as first session held in host country

‘Golden Jaguars’ focused on St. Kitts clash tomorrow as first...

Jun 03, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St....
Read More
Guyanese Shereeda Yusuf wins WAA’s Gender Equity Committee’s Logo Competition

Guyanese Shereeda Yusuf wins WAA’s Gender...

Jun 03, 2021

Suriname, T&T & Barbados interested in National C/Ships

Suriname, T&T & Barbados interested in...

Jun 03, 2021

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament

Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise...

Jun 03, 2021

Sports in Guyana need new approach and the prospects are good

Sports in Guyana need new approach and the...

Jun 03, 2021

Why the GAPLF not holding overdue AGM

Why the GAPLF not holding overdue AGM

Jun 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]