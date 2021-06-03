DDL donates $11.5M in supplies to aid flood relief efforts

Latest update June 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Over $11.5 million in supplies were on Tuesday handed over to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Human Services Ministry, compliments of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).
According to a DDL release, the endowment is intended for citizens affected by recent floods caused by heavy rainfall.
The company’s donation to the CDC included 1,000 cases of its bottled 20oz Diamond Mineral Water, 700 cases of 1.14 litres alcohol-based Environ Sanitising Cleaner and 2,000 cases of TOPCO 1L juice. Also 50 cases of Environ Sanitising Cleaner were donated to the Ministry of Human Service and Social Security’s flood relief drive.
Commenting on the donation, Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, said, “DDL would like to be supportive of the many citizens who are affected by the heavy rains and flooding at this time. We hope that our contribution will help in some measure to alleviate their pain and suffering at this difficult time. We stand ready and committed to supporting the CDC through their national efforts to provide much needed aid to affected families.”
The donation is intended to provide affected families with access to clean drinking water and sanitising agents, especially as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jun 03, 2021FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022… By Franklin Wilson in Antigua with the compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Kaieteur News – After arriving on the island of St....
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Jun 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – There are shocking things in this country that would make a social activist with a conscience find... more
Kaieteur News – Did you know that the annual Budget of Guyana is more than G$350 billion. And did you know that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]