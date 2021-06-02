Two remanded for robbing, assaulting Land of Canaan woman

Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men who are accused of assaulting and robbing a 53-year-old Land of Canaan woman in front of her home were on Monday remanded to prison.
The defendants, Anthony Maraj, 25, a labourer of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, and 35-year-old Ryan Chung, of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, both appeared in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, where they were jointly charged with the offence of robbery under arms.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on May 25, at Land of Canaan, armed with a gun they robbed Desiree DeFreitas. They were further remanded and the matter was adjourned to June 11, 2021.
According to the facts, on the day in question about 15:55 hrs., DeFreitas was in her yard conversing with a relative via telephone, when one of the men who was dressed in a Guyana Police Force (GPF) uniform invaded her premises.
DeFreitas told police that she was sitting in a chair on the northern side of the yard when the man, in uniform and armed with a handgun, approached her demanding that she hand over her valuables. She explained that he tried to force her into her house but she resisted. A fight reportedly ensued, during which she received a lash to her head with his handgun. According to the woman, before he escaped she was robbed of her Samsung Galaxy S9 cell phone. She further told police that he escaped with his accomplice in a silver Bluebird motorcar. The two men were later in the day arrested and subsequently charged.
