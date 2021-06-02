SLBA congratulates new Director of Sport in Guyana

Sports Commission holds first meeting with Minister Ramson

The St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) has joined other boxing associations in the Caribbean in extending warm greetings to Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), who was recently appointed the new Director of Sport in Guyana, a release from the SLBA informed.

Ninvalle was appointed by a six-member National Sports Commission (NSC) which met on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and in consultation with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. His appointment was among the first orders of business by the Commission which was appointed by the Government of Guyana on May 20, 2021.

Ninvalle’s appointed was unanimous based on his stellar contributions to sport over the years in Guyana and the Caribbean.

A former sports journalist and parliamentary secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in Guyana, Ninvalle has been involved with sports since 1993. He is an award-winning administrator known for transforming amateur boxing in Guyana and the region.

Ninvalle previously served as Chairman of the Caribbean Boxing Steering Committee from 2019 until his resignation in October 2020. He was also the first Caribbean Executive Committee Member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), elected in 2014. Three years later, he was elevated to the Executive Bureau of AIBA before assuming the position of Chairman of AIBA’s Youth Commission in February 2019. During that period, he was also elected Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), the release noted.

President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association, David “Shakes” Christopher, expressed congratulatory remarks to Ninvalle, with whom he shares a close relationship through sports.

“Congratulations to my brother Steve Ninvalle on his new appointment,” Christopher said moments after Ninvalle’s appointment was published in Guyana on Sunday. “May God give him the strength, wisdom and passion to serve all sportsmen and sportswomen in Guyana and the region as Director of Sport. Congrats again and you have the support of the boxing family within the region.”

Meanwhile, here in Guyana, the six-member National Sports Commission (NSC), along with Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, met yesterday with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

It was the first meeting with the commission, which is Chaired by Kashif Muhammad, and the Minister since the appointment of the country’s new Director of Sport.

According to information received, the Minister provided the Commission with the Government of Guyana’s vision for sports, while sharing that of his own.

Apart from Muhammad, the commission includes Guyana Lawn Tennis Association president Cristy Campbell, Guyana Cricket Board president Bissoondyal Singh, Chartered accountant Chateram Ramdihal, Guyana Hockey Board president Phillip Fernandes and Dellon Davidson.