Previous management paid contractor 93% of monies and only 11.2% work was completed – CEO, GWI

Kaieteur News – Under the leadership of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, a contractor was reportedly paid 93 percent of the awarded contract and only 11.2% of the work was completed.

This was revealed by the current CEO of GWI, Sheik Baksh, during his recent press conference, held last Thursday at the company’s Corporate Complex on Vlissengen Road & Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

Baksh disclosed that the company currently has a forensic audit being conducted and one discovery that was made so far is in relation to the Vlissengen Road, Newtown, Georgetown, pipeline project. According to the CEO, 93 percent of the contract sum was paid to the contractor, but only 11. 2% of the work was completed.

Baksh stated that the contract was for $123M and added that the sum of $114M was paid to the contractor which resulted in the sum of $87M being paid above for the work that was done.As a result, the contract was terminated and legal proceedings were instituted against the defaulting contractor in the High Court. This matter is pending. Baksh stated that this was done in an effort to recover the monies that were overpaid to the contractor.

According to reports, the execution of this project had commenced in 2017, but hiccups were encountered due to the previous contractor’s failure to meet his obligations. The upgrading of GWI transmission pipelines in the Kitty area later recommenced on Friday January 8, 2021.

The work is being done along Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park, by the new contractor, R. Kissoon Contracting Services. The project entails excavation works, the installation of a 22-inch transmission pipeline, 4 and 6-inch distribution pipelines and the restoration of the worksite, including roads and bridges. The project is funded by the Government of Guyana and is being executed on Vlissengen Road between the Shelterbelt and Lamaha Street, to provide an improved level of service to customers.

GWI had stated that it does not foresee that the water supply in the projected areas being affected during the execution of the project but that the works being done may include “minor” traffic diversions, dust and noise associated with the use of large equipment.

Additionally, during August 2020, the former CEO of GWI, Van West-Charles was sent home after the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, took office. He was replaced with Baksh who was sent home from the said position during 2015 after the Coalition Government had taken office.