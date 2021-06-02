Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Magistrates inadvertently aiding crime

Jun 02, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

I have become fed up with the Magistrates in Guyana’s Courts perpetrating even bigger crimes than the criminals in Guyana. I am referring to the practice of bail and light sentences being granted to criminals by our Magistrates.
Why are Magistrates treating criminals using guns to rob and terrorise citizens so nicely?
This is not a new phenomenon, but a regular occurrence I see happening in our court system.
Day in and day out, these thugs are perpetrating vicious and violent crimes on the public and when they do get caught, they are treated so lightly in comparison to the gravity of the crime they committed, it leaves one to wonder what the hell are these Magistrates smoking.
It seems that every thug in Guyana is in possession of a firearm, which is used with impunity, knowing fully well they will receive a light slap on the wrist and, in no time flat, will be back on the street to carry on with their criminal activities.
I don’t know of any country in the world where crime committed with a firearm is treated as lightly as it is in Guyana. The Magistrates are acting in a very counterproductive manner that is aiding and abetting the criminals. For such a small population, the crime rate in Guyana is appalling and there is no chance the situation will improve if our Magistrates continue to behave this way. Violent crimes are an everyday occurrence. We, the ordinary citizens, are the losers and the criminals are the winners.
Who can we now turn to for help with the out-of-control crime situation here in our midst? Who is willing to send a harsh and clear message to criminals that crime will not be tolerated, and if you choose to do the crime you will pay the price for it? Magistrates, we have had enough of your “nice” treatment of criminals and want you to cease and desist from granting bail and light sentences. It is time you start treating crime with the seriousness it deserves.

Yours faithfully
Fed up Guyanese

