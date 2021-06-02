Health Ministry records two additional COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now push Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 391.

Those who died are a 94-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 44-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Health Ministry’s press release, the persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 17,114. A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Nine leads with 105 new cases, Region Four with 39, Region 10 with nine, Region Six with three, Regions Two and Three with two cases each and Region Five with one.

The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,745 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 14,879 recoveries have been recorded.

