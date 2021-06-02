Gold miner crushed to death by falling tree, two injured

Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A gold miner was reportedly killed around noon on Monday while two of his crewmates are left seriously injured after a tree came crashing down on them at Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
The now dead miner has been identified as Olrick Matthews, who is believed to be a resident of Port Kaituma, North West District. Those left hospitalised are 49-year-old Edwin Garraway of Diamond Housing Scheme and 40-year-old Bryan Richard of Pomeroon River.
Kaieteur News learnt that the men were at the time working on a mining operation owned by Romeo King, a miner.
Sometime around 12:45hrs during the heavy downpour of rain, the three miners were carrying out duties in the pit, when the high winds caused a nearby tree to uproot which fell in and hit them.
The other crewmembers who witnessed what transpired swiftly ran to their assistance and removed them. Upon checking, Matthews was found motionless. A report was made to the police and Matthews was later rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival.
His body was then removed and taken to the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. His co-workers were examined and admitted in the Bartica Hospital. As a result of the tragic incident, Garraway suffered a fractured left hand, while Richard sustained lacerations to his forehead.
