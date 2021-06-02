GGDMA donates $1.5 M to CDC for flood relief

Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) yesterday donated $1.5 million dollars to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in support of communities which have been affected by the recent flooding.
According to a Press Release by the Association, the donation by the GGDMA is in response to a request made by the CDC for assistance in the establishment of shelters, and to bring relief to several communities negatively impacted by the recent heavy rainfall. The GGDMA states that it will continue to monitor several areas in mining districts which are among some of the areas affected by flooding and will also offer support to miners and other communities.
Jun 02, 2021Kaieteur News – Last Saturday the team Daniels coaching programme continued in South Essequibo and was graced with presence of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Chairman Fisal Mohammed....
