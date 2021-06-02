Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Fight over sexual advances, name-calling leaves two inmates wounded

Jun 02, 2021 News

The New Amsterdam Prison. (Guyana Chronicle photo)

Kaieteur News – Two inmates of the New Amsterdam Prison are presently recovering from incision wounds after they fought with each other on Monday over sexual advances and name-calling.
The wounded men have been identified as Davendra Samawru, 40 and Ravin Ramdehol. According to a police report the men started to fight around 12:30 hrs. It is being alleged that Ramdehol had attacked Samawru first with a razor blade. He reportedly cut the man to his lower right arm. Samawru, investigators revealed, fought back and inflicted some injuries on Ramdehol too.
Both men had to be taken to the medical area within the prison for treatment. Police reported that Samawru was treated there but Ramdehol was referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.
Acting Prison Director, Niclon Eliott, said the incident stemmed from name-calling, while Commander of the Guyana Police Force Region Six District, Jairam Ramlakhan, shed some more clarity on the matter stating that the name-calling was in relation to some sexual advances made on Samawru by Ramdehol in the prison’s bathroom.
Investigators reported that Samawru had related to them that he was taking a shower when Ramdehol entered and allegedly said that he was giving away cigarettes and weed for sex. Samawru reportedly exited the bathroom immediately without his underwear and Ramdehol followed him. It was at this point that they reportedly began calling each other names and argument erupted between them. As the argument intensified, they began to fight.

