Businessman robbed twice in one day

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old businessman was robbed twice yesterday morning at Parika Junction, East Bank, Essequibo, at 01:30 hrs.

According to a police report, the businessman along with his son and a workman travelled from Leguan to Parika, where they stopped to rest at a hotel after conducting business.

The men entered the hotel, and the businessman was socialising with a woman whom he met at the hotel, after which he then proceeded to count the money in his bag and discovered $100,000 missing. After making the discovery, the man then headed over to Parika Police Station, where he made a report, and he was accompanied by a police officer to the hotel, where checks were made for the woman, but she wasn’t found.

A while after, the man went back to Parika Police Station and claimed that, while he was awaiting a pick up to head home, at Parika Junction, two men walked up at the side of him and placed something to his side and said to him “Pass everything you got.”

The report further disclosed that the men then proceeded to take away his $40,000 cell phone, and his haversack, which contained $1,277,000 cash. The two suspects escaped along Parika Fisheries Road.

The matter was then reported to the Parika Police Station, and the identities of the two robbers, said to be known to the police, was communicated by the workman. Officers searched the Parika Sea Dam area but the ranks failed to locate the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.