Businessman robbed twice in one day

Latest update June 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old businessman was robbed twice yesterday morning at Parika Junction, East Bank, Essequibo, at 01:30 hrs.
According to a police report, the businessman along with his son and a workman travelled from Leguan to Parika, where they stopped to rest at a hotel after conducting business.
The men entered the hotel, and the businessman was socialising with a woman whom he met at the hotel, after which he then proceeded to count the money in his bag and discovered $100,000 missing. After making the discovery, the man then headed over to Parika Police Station, where he made a report, and he was accompanied by a police officer to the hotel, where checks were made for the woman, but she wasn’t found.
A while after, the man went back to Parika Police Station and claimed that, while he was awaiting a pick up to head home, at Parika Junction, two men walked up at the side of him and placed something to his side and said to him “Pass everything you got.”
The report further disclosed that the men then proceeded to take away his $40,000 cell phone, and his haversack, which contained $1,277,000 cash. The two suspects escaped along Parika Fisheries Road.
The matter was then reported to the Parika Police Station, and the identities of the two robbers, said to be known to the police, was communicated by the workman. Officers searched the Parika Sea Dam area but the ranks failed to locate the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.
Jun 02, 2021Kaieteur News – Last Saturday the team Daniels coaching programme continued in South Essequibo and was graced with presence of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Chairman Fisal Mohammed....
Jun 02, 2021
Jun 02, 2021
Jun 02, 2021
Jun 02, 2021
Jun 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – What follows below are brief notes as a reaction to Mr. Alfred Bhulai’s letter on me in relation... more
Kaieteur News – Education has not been the same since the pandemic. Except that in Guyana, our government does not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]